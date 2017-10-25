Giant agricultural show LAMMA to leave Peterborough in favour of Birmingham NEC in major blow for city

The UK’s largest agricultural machinery show, LAMMA, will move away from Peterborough in a major blow for the city.

LAMMA will continue to be a free-to-attend event and will still be held in January timeline, but from 2019 it will move from East of England Arena and Events Centre to the NEC in Birmingham.

Commenting on the move to the NEC, Elisabeth Mork-Eidem, Group Head of Events at Briefing Media, said: “We are excited by the opportunities that this new venue creates for the LAMMA show.

“LAMMA has a deserved reputation as the meeting place for the entire industry at a time of the year when key buying decisions are made.

“The move to the NEC will provide an entirely indoor environment, bringing it up to the professional standards that are expected of a market-leading event.”

Elisabeth added: “The NEC is the UK’s leading exhibition venue and provides unparalleled scale, facilities and transport links, and we are looking forward to working with the NEC to ensure that LAMMA grows and develops further to serve this important market.

“LAMMA will retain its focus on farm machinery, equipment and services and will build on the reputation earned over more than 30 years.”

LAMMA ’18 (17th-18th January), which will be the last event to be held in Peterborough, will be the largest LAMMA ever, with more than 900 exhibitors and over 40,000 visitors from across the UK and abroad.

The first LAMMA show at the NEC will take place on Tuesday January 8 and Wednesday January 9 2019.