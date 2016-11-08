Get a FREE sandwich at Peterborough’s Pret A Manger today

Cafe chain Pret A Manger will be giving away FREE Christmas lunches to its customers tomorrow, Tuesday November 8.

The Pret Christmas menu is back after last year a record 750,000 customers tucked into a Pret Christmas Lunch Sandwich.

To celebrate the arrival of the chain’s festive menu, Peterborough’s Pret A Manger in Queensgate will be giving away specially-wrapped Christmas Lunch and Veggie Christmas Lunch sandwiches. Nearly 5,000 free sandwiches will be available nationwide.

50p from the sale of select Christmas menu items this year (including both Christmas sandwiches) will be donated to the Pret Foundation Trust. The donations will be used, in part, to support homeless people back into work via Pret’s Apprenticeship Scheme.