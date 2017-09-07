Garden products firm moves into £18 million logistics hub in Peterborough

A thriving garden products retailer has just opened a multi-million pound logistics hub in Peterborough.

Smart Garden Products has moved into a huge warehouse in Artemis Way, Gateway Business Park, in Hampton, in a move that is expected to create up to 25 jobs.

Smart Garden Products at Hampton.

Bosses hope the number of employees will reach 80 within five years with sales poised to grow from £40 million to £100 million a year.

The £18 million hub, called the Eureka Building, was officially opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough Councillor John Fox and Judy Fox and the deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough Coun Chris Ash and Doreen Roberts.

Company chairman Paris Natar said: “Within the hub we will build 16,000sq ft of offices and a trade-only showroom. “This should be completed by February 2018.

Mr Natar said: “Since 2013, we have expanded the business four-fold to sales of almost £40 million hence the desire and confidence in investing in and building our own tailor-made logistics hub, The Eureka Building, to provide much needed capacity for further growth.

“We hope to exceed sales of £100 million within five years of opening The Eureka, so all fingers and toes are now crossed.”

Smart Garden Products currently employs 65 staff in the UK, France and China and began life selling solar lighting through garden centres, DIY stores and supermarkets for domestic use. Four years ago the firm diversified and now provides garden items from hanging baskets to wild bird care, which accounts for 40 per cent of sales.