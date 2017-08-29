Furniture store moves into larger premises in Peterborough

A new home furnishings store has just opened in Peterborough.

Hammonds Furniture has moved into larger premises at the Peterborough One Retail Park, in Eye Road.

The store was officially opened by the Mayor and Mayoress of Peterborough, Councillor John Fox and Judy Fox.

Coun Fox was invited to cut the ribbon as he declared the store open for business.

Kirsty Oakes, head of marketing, said: “It’s a really exciting time for everyone working at Hammonds, as a family company and after 90 years of business this is a significant landmark and achievement for us all.

“It’s the opportunity for Hammonds to build on its success and gain more exposure than ever before, helping the brand to become a truly household name in Peterborough.

“Following a successful rebrand and a record year for sales, we decided to move the showroom to a larger unit within the Peterborough One Retail Park.”

The new store is the first Hammonds showroom in East Anglia to house seven new fitted kitchen displays.

Hammonds was founded in Leicestershire in 1926 and has more than 90 stores and concessions nationwide.