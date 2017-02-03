Fund-raisers at Peterborough company double their target for hospice after successful campaign

Determined staff at a medical devices company in Peterborough have beaten their fund-raising target for last year.

Now colleagues at Coloplast, in Peterborough Business Park, Lynch Wood, have doubled that amount as their charity boosting target for the rest of this year.

Through a series of fund raising activities, Coloplast employees raised just over £10,000 for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Now they are seeking to raise a further £20,000 for the hospice by the end of this year.

Andy Sutcliffe, payers and trade director at Coloplast, said: “We are very proud of achieving our 2016 fundraising target.

“The hospice is an essential part of the Peterborough community and provides such important palliative care and support services.

“We’ve decided to double our fundraising goal for 2017 because we believe it is absolutely achievable.”

Last year, the Coloplast team took part in a range of activities to raise money, including the Tour of Cambridge Gran Fondo cycle race, the Peterborough Dragon Boat Race and a Coloplast family fun day.

Birgitte Brink Felding, HR director for Coloplast, said the first target was set after two long serving members of staff lost their lives to cancer, one of whom, Karen Bell received end-of-life care from the hospice.

She said: “One of the core values of Coloplast is fighting for better care and providing support for patients, which is why we are so committed to supporting the services provided by the hospice.

“This year we have turned up the volume on our fundraising activities, asking employees to come up with small and large ideas.

“Already we have several events planned in 2017, including a post-Christmas charity collection sale, and a team of more than 20 employees participating in the upcoming Inflatable 5km race in Peterborough at the start of April.”