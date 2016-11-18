Free networking event to help keep Wisbech businesses buoyant

Businesses in Wisbech are being urged to take part in a networking event.

Firms have an opportunity to exchange experiences, make new connections and discuss specific challenges at the free event on November 25.

It is the first of a series of informal, monthly get-togethers being organised by Fenland District Council with Link4Growth, which is a not for profit organisation helping to connect people in communities across the country.

The event will be held at the Boathouse, in Harbour Square, Wisbech.

All businesses are welcome to drop in at any time between 10am and 11.30am. The event is also open to interested members of the public.

Similar events are planned at other venues in the future.

Councillor Ralph Butcher, the council’s cabinet member responsible for growth and economic development, said: “These informal gatherings are part of our wider efforts to help local businesses learn from each other and work together to create a stronger and more vibrant business community across the whole district.”

For details and to register your free place, visit www.fenlandforbusiness.co.uk or email Peter Richardson, the council’s internal investment manager, at prichardson@fenland.gov.uk