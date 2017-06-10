Former pub worker wins compensation

A former pub worker has been awarded £1,000 compensation for money owed to her during her employment.

Aimee Shilling of Bourne was 20 when she worked at The Old Coach House in Market Deeping from September 2015 to May 2016.

Now, an employment tribunal has awarded her £191.75 for 29.5 hours of wages she was owed at an hourly rate of £6.50.

The tribunal also awarded her £762.19 for not taking any statutory holiday during her period of employment and £50 for expenses related to bringing forward the hearing.

Miss Shilling’s employer at the time was CH Deeping Ltd whose sole director, according to the tribunal report, was Tony Cook. CH Deeping Ltd has now been ordered to pay Ms Shilling £1,003.94 prior to any lawful deductions for tax and/or National Insurance contributions,

Following the decision, Miss Shilling told the Peterborough Telegraph: “As a younger person the process was very stressful as I had no legal representative.

“However, I was determined to see it through. I know many younger people with jobs in pubs and bars who do not know their employment rights where holiday pay is concerned and would probably walk away, either thinking ‘what’s the point?’ or not being aware of what they are entitled to.

“My claim may be small to some people. The fact is, it’s my money and I was put through a great deal of stress by an employer who probably thought I would just walk away.

“Well, I am proud of myself and would urge anybody, especially younger workers, to know their rights and don’t be afraid to use the government websites, Citizens Advice and ACAS to stand up for rights.

“Don’t just walk away and let these people get away with it.” The Peterborough Telegraph rang The Old Coach House but nobody wanted to comment.