The former Clarkes fine dining restaurant in Peterborough city centre is to reopen next month - as a pub called The Queen’s Head.

August 18 has been revealed as the opening date today, with the Charles Wells brewery operating it as one of their Pizza, Pots and Pints concept pubs.

Work started in June on an extensive refurbishment of the Queen Street building, which prior to its restaurant use was known as The Grapevine pub.

A recruitment drive for 15-20 staff has also been launched.