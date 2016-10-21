Food-on-the-go retailer Greggs opens its new-look store in Peterborough

Bakery chain Greggs has created four jobs with the opening of its new-look store in Peterborough.

The food-on-the-go-retailer has carried out a revamp of its shop in Bridge Street and reopened it as one of the company’s new-look outlets.

The investment has meant the creation of four jobs at the store.

Shop manager Louise Baldwin said: “I’m very proud to be managing this new-look shop and the shop team are looking forward to hearing what the local community think.”

Raymond Reynolds, retail director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Peterborough and provide our valued customers with a modern and comfortable upgrade to the shop.

“This underlines our long-term commitment to the area and I’m sure it will be enjoyed by existing and new customers alike.”

The company says the new shop is designed to meet the demands of busy food-on-the-go shoppers and offer a “contemporary food-on-the-go experience”.

In addition, seating and free wifi is also available for customers who wish to eat in the shop.

The store will be open from 7am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 9am to 4.30pm on Sundays.