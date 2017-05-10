Fitted furniture specialist opens showroom in Peterborough’s Queensgate

A fitted furniture specialist has opened a showroom in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

Sharps has set up its showroom in a unit between Pret a Manger and Boots and will create two jobs.

The showroom is accessed from its frontage on Long Causeway and is one of more than 70 showrooms the 40-year old-retailer operates nationally.

Peter Welsh, retail operations director at Sharps, said: “Having serviced the people of Peterborough for many years from the Eastern Industrial Estate, being able to take an iconic location within the shopping centre fulfils our commitment to being part of the Peterborough community for many years to come.

“We are looking forward to the opening of our new showroom in Peterborough and being part of such a busy vibrant town centre.”

Prices for a fully fitted Sharps bedroom start from £2,000 and a fully fitted home office prices start from £1,500, including design, manufacture, delivery and installation.