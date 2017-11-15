Finalists named for Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2017

The finalists have been named for the Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2017.

The judges have released the names of the companies and organisations short listed for the top honours across 10 categories.

They are:

Corporate social responsibility - City College, Princebuild.

Customer service - KFE, Recruitmint, Tara’s Health & Fitness.

Environmental achievement - Green Energy Switch, Hunt & Coombs, IIE.

Exporter of the year - GPSK, Omega Foundry Machinery, Radical Sportscars.

Larger Business of the Year - Cross Keys Homes, PJ Care, Princebuild.

Smaller Business of the Year - Kamarin Computers, Recruitmint, Zazzle Media.

Social Enterprise - Anna’s Hope, Little Miracles, Peterborough Relationship Support.

Staff Engagement - Abax, Vivacity.

There will also be awards for business person of the year, young entrepreneur of the year and for lifetime achievement. The winners will be announced tomorrow at a ceremony at the East of England Arena and Events Centre. This year’s celebrity after-dinner speaker will be Jo Fairley, the co-founder of the £100 million business brand Green & Black’s Chocolates.

PT editor Mark Edwards said: “It promises to be a fantastic evening for all.”