Finalists are named for Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2016

The finalists have been revealed for this year’s Peterborough Telegraph Business Awards 2016.

The region’s premier business awards will take place tomorrow at the Peterborough Arena at a glittering ceremony.

Judges have spent weeks going through a mass of high quality applications from cutting-edge companies across Peterborough and the surrounding area.

After lengthy deliberations, their chosen finalists are:

Corporate Social Responsibility -

Rawlinsons, Dalrod, BGL.

Small Business of the Year -

The Sterling Choice, Calmababy, i3 Media.

Customer Service -

Charles & Dean, The Landlord Hub, Vow Bridal.

Staff Engagement -

Zazzle, PECT, Dalrod.

Environmental Achievement -

Sacrewell, Queensgate, Rawlinsons.

Large Business of the Year -

Marmalade Insurance, Larkfleet Group of Companies, Tente Castors.

Social Enterprise -

Thorpe Hall Kitchen Project, Little Miracles, Inspire Peterborough.

There will also be an award for business person of the year and young entrepreneur of the year.

Awards host will be radio presenter Melvyn Prior and guest speaker will be Benjamin Mee, the man behind the best selling book and Hollywood film We Bought A Zoo.