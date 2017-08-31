Fashion brand Joules among first retailers to move into Peterborough’s empty BHS store

Popular fashion retailer Joules is to move into part of the empty BHS store in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre.

Joules is the first retailer to be named by Queensgate bosses as they seek to fill the sprawling BHS store that was left empty when the department store collapsed a year ago.

The centre says a number of other retailers have been lined up to occupy parts of the former BHS store.

A Queensgate spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that we are in the final stages of signing new retailers that will occupy the existing BHS unit in Queensgate Shopping Centre, one of which is Joules.

“We are not in a position to name the other retailers at this stage but we hope to be able to do this very shortly.

“We are excited to announce that Yankee Candle will be joining Queensgate and will be located in North Square on the lower level next to Superdry.”

Joules was created in 1989 and currently has 108 stores. Earlier this year, it announced profits of £8.9 million compared to a £1.2 million loss the previous year.

The two storey BHS store in Queensgate has been empty since the department chain went into administration last July after the company’s collapse following its controversial £1 sale by tycoon owner Philip Green.

