Expansion for Peterborough recruitment company

A growing recruitment company in Peterborough has just moved to larger offices in the city.

Specialist recruitment partners, The One Group, of Commerce Road, Peterborough Business Park, in Lynch Wood, has relocated to a substantially larger office.

The company, which employs 40 people, has outgrown its current headquarters and has moved to a 4,000 sq ft unit also in Commerce Road.

Tristan Drane, director, said: “This move comes as part of several major infrastructure projects for the company in our bid to become the go-to recruitment agency in the East of England.

“We believe in next level service and adding value way beyond your average agency. We’re excited about this next phase of our journey and we’d like to invite the region’s employees and employers along for the ride. The new office has contemporary design and branding throughout and you cannot miss the illuminated signs lighting up the biggest office to be occupied by us to date.”

The firm was created 13 years ago and has 70 staff in offices in Peterborough, Cambridge and Northampton.