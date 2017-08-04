A growing Peterborough company is seeking to fill more than 100 job vacancies at its city headquarters.

Insurance giant the BGL Group, based in Bakewell Road, Orton Southgate, aims to recruit 104 new staff for various roles in Peterborough.

Aleksandr meerkat.

The vacancies have been created as part of the ongoing growth of the BGL Group, which is considering a listing on the London Stock Exchange, and has annual revenues of £507 million and more than eight million customers.

Chief executive Matthew Donaldson said: “BGL has more than 100 vacancies open for Peterborough-based roles, the majority are new vacancies across a number of different disciplines including tech, data and marketing.”

In addition, the company, which has 1,800 staff in Peterborough plus a further 2,800 people worldwide, wants another 129 people for its businesses in London, Paris, York, Sunderland and Wakefield.

BGL is possibly best known for its comparison site comparethemarket.com promoted by TV meerkats Aleksandr and Sergei.

Kathleen Harrop, acting chief HR officer, said: “BGL is a growing organisation and we’re always looking for new talent to join our teams.

“With more than 8.5 million customers we believe the opportunities to succeed here are endless. Our employees tell us we’re a great place to work and we’re lucky many choose to develop their career at BGL.”

News of the vacancies comes as the number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance in Peterborough fell to 1,770 in June, down by 90 for the same time last year.