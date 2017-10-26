Engineering firm moves to Peterborough

A Peterborough industrial centre has been given a boost after a German firm announced it would move to the city.

Horsch UK, will occupy a brand new detached warehouse at Newark East, Cobblestone Way, Fengate in moving from its current base in Bourne, where it has been since 2011.

The agricultural engineering firm currently has a headcount of 14 and while its sales force and service engineers are mostly on-the-road, the company has plans to recruit to add to the back office team at its new Newark East headquarters in supporting the training facility and its employees out in the field.

Originally a 1,022 sq m (11,000 sq ft) warehouse unit, additional offices were added to the new-build unit to accommodate Horsch UK requirement for a training facility in its new premises which are 1,185 sq m (12,750 sq ft) in total.