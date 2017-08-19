End of an era as leading businessman retires and sells Peterborough sport retailer

A well-known businessman has retired after a lifetime at the forefront of business, charity and sport in Peterborough.

Michael Vincent (70) has sold retail business ChromaSport, in Wulfric Square, Bretton, after 12 years at the helm.

Retiring owner of CromaSport Michael Vincent with new owner Darren Fogg (third right) and staff Andy Isabell, Jessica Newey, Matthew Hands, Marianne Blessett and Mark Wilson EMN-170816-132933009

During that time, Mr Vincent, a former director of Peterborough United Football Club, has grown ChromaSport into a respected brand and provided major sponsorship for the UCL and PDFL football leagues as well as supporting many sports and charity activities over the years.

Mr Vincent said: “The time is right for me to retire and I’m looking forward to spending more free time, especially with my wife Mary.

“A massive thank you to all the customers, staff and many friends I’ve made during my time here and I’m delighted the business remains in good hands and the future assured.”

Mr Vincent has also been a supporter of Peterborough charity Anna’s Hope for many years and is currently a patron.

He has sold ChromaSport, which has an annual turnover of about £1 million, to city businessmen Darren Fogg (38) and Steve Quinney.

Mr Fogg, who lives in Peterborough, and will head the existing team of 12 staff said: “This is a great opportunity to become involved with an established business

“All the team are excited at the prospect of developing the business and building the brand of the future.

“Michael can be proud of what he’s achieved.

“We aim to grow the business and will increase the range of school uniforms, sports kits and workwear that we offer.”