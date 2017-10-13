‘Embarrassed’ diner calls Peterborough restaurant after forgetting to pay dinner bill

A man has contacted a Peterborough city centre restaurant after forgetting to pay his dinner bill.

The incident took place last night, Thursday October 12, at The Beehive, Albert Place, Peterborough.

CCTV was released by the pub who wanted to trace the man after he left without paying. The police were not involved as staff wanted to give him the “benefit of the doubt.”

The man has now contacted the pub “embarrassed” about his error.

