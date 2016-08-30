Electrical wholesaler shrugs off Brexit uncertainty with move into Peterborough

Electrical wholesaler YESSS has brushed off Brexit concerns with a move into Peterborough.

YESSS Electrical has just agreed a 10 years lease at a rent of £30,000 a year on a 4,872 sq ft unit in the Breydon Centre, Padholme Road.

Richard Jones, director at Barker Storey Matthews, which acted jointly with Savills in securing the deal, said: “This letting adds further confidence to Peterborough after the uncertainty created following the referendum.

Mr Jones added: “There was a clear sign of hesitance within the market in the immediate aftermath of BREXIT, however the announcement of a large European company committing to a 10 year lease within Peterborough highlights the city’s resilience and appeal on an international scale.”

Family-run YESSS will open an outlet/trade counter facility in the unit and which will bring the firm’s number of branches across Europe to more than 412.

The building is a mid-terrace warehouse that has recently been refurbished.