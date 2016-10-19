Double award win for Peterborough property firm

A property company in Peterborough is celebrating after winning two prestigious awards.

Regal Park Property Company, in Swan Court, Cygnet Road, has walked away with Best Estate Agents in Peterborough and Best Estate Agents in PE7.

Both awards, voted for by customers, were run by AllAgents.co.uk, the UK’s largest customer review website for the property industry.

Regal Park was founded two years ago by local entrepreneur, James Trigg.

He said: “To win both awards is a great achievement for the Regal Park team.

“From day one, our aim and ethos has been to change people’s perception of estate agents and improve their customer experience.

“We’re going to continue building on our successes, and working to give customers what they want – an easy and straightforward move.

“We also have plans to expand our business into other services.

Mr Trigg added: “Our customers are key to our success and we’re very excited about Regal Park’s future as a respected major player in Peterborough’s thriving property sector.”