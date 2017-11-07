Director celebrates 25 years at accountants in Peterborough

A director of a Peterborough-based chartered accountants is celebrating 25 years of service.

Mitchell Burden joined Bulley Davey’s Oundle office in 1992 as an audit manager.

He later became a partner and then a director in 2014 before the firm relocated to Peterborough.

Joining Mitchell in celebrating at the Peterborough offices in Cyrus Way, Cygnet Park, Hampton, were Joyce Dobson, Susan Henson and Claire Loveridge who are each marking 30 years at the firm.

In addition, Rachel Ward and Julie Culverhouse reached the 10 year milestone this year.

Mr Burden said: “A lot has changed in my time at Bulley Davey.

“Of course the biggest thing is technology. In my early career a lot of my work was heavy analysis and the time that is saved now thanks to computers is extraordinary – the next step is cloud accounting and the prospects there are really exciting.

“Working across a number of Bulley Davey’s offices over the years has given me a great appreciation of the talent, expertise and personalities that are working here – from young and ambitious accountants and managers, to those of us who have been around a little longer!

“It’s great to celebrate 25 years at Bulley Davey and for me the greatest benefit of these years is that a lot of clients become good friends; that relationship and trust is key in my role and I look forward to seeing where both this firm and the industry goes in the coming years.”