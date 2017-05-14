Development to be finished in summer

A development in Woodston providing affordable homes is set to be completed in the summer.

The remaining nine shared ownership homes at the Print Works site in Oundle Road will soon be handed over from Persimmon Homes to housing association Cross Keys Homes, to add to the 17 already completed. The affordable homes are being built alongside 60 outright sale properties.

Claire Higgins, Cross Keys’ chief executive, said: “We are committed to making a positive difference for the long term in Peterborough and its surrounding areas.”