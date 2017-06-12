Development company in Bourne announces senior appointment

Housing and development company Larkfleet Homes has strengthened its senior management team.

The company, based in Bourne, has named Adrian Green as its new head of commercial.

He said: “I am delighted to join Larkfleet.

“I have worked in the construction industry for 30 years and I will bring this experience along with my forward-thinking approach to the team.

“It is an exciting time to join the business as it continually expands its developments in the UK.”

Helen Hick, joint managing director of Larkfleet Homes, said: “We are delighted to welcome Adrian.

“He will be developing, leading and managing all commercial activities of the business.

“The company is developing more and bigger sites in 2017, up and down the country, and the expansion of the team is testament to our growth.”

The company says this year has seen a record number of new developments being planned.