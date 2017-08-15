Dairy expands with new acquisition

A leading dairy with a large operation in Peterborough has strengthened the business with a new acquistion.

The independently owned Meadow Foods, which supplies ingredients to the food industry, has announces the acquisition of Fayrefield Liquids.

The company says the move is a step towards Meadow Foods reaching its strategic objective of growing the business through organic expansion and acquisition.

Meadow Foods, which has a factory in Whitehead Drove, Fengate, has enjoyed a close trading relationship with Fayrefield over many years.

Jim Bebb, director of milk procurement and logistics, said: “The acquisition was a logical step for us as we have integrated our milk collections for a number of years.

“We are delighted to welcome the valued producers to Meadow Foods.”