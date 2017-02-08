Couple follow their dream and open fashion boutique in Peterborough

An enterprising couple have just moved to Peterborough to open a new fashion boutique.

Elsa Rose aims to bring a “fiesta of fashion” to the city with its opening in Westgate Arcade, in Queensgate Shopping Centre.

Its Spanish owner, Ana Merida and partner, Daniel Walton, say they have relocated to Peterborough from Telford as they chase their dream to start a boutique fashion business and turn it into a well-known High Street name.

Daniel said: “We chose Peterborough as it is one of the most up and coming cities in the UK and we see the huge potential it offers for independent businesses.”

Ana added: “Westgate Arcade is a perfect location for us but we know we’re going to have to work hard to let everyone know about us, who we are, what we do and why we’re different.”

The boutique, which employs four full-time and a few part-time staff, features exclusive ranges of LYDC handbags, cosmetics and accessories.

The partners are currently working on creating an e-commerce website, which is expected to go live in the spring.

Ana said: “We work closely with suppliers to bring shoppers staple one-off pieces to give the owner exclusivity.

“We want our customers to purchase an item that no one else will have and we work with some of the top up and coming brands in the UK.”

Mark Broadhead, centre director at Queensgate, said: “It’s wonderful to start a New Year with a new offering for Westgate Arcade.

“Daniel and Ana are incredibly passionate about bringing unique products to Peterborough and I wish them all the very best in their venture.”

To get in touch visit www.facebook.com/elsaroseuk and Instagram @elsa_rose_uk. To call the store, contact the team on their Whatsapp number 07470 747674.