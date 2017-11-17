Council offers free stalls to new traders at Peterborough City Market

Throughout December Peterborough City Council is offering free stalls to all new traders at the city market.

The opportunity is open to people who want to try out new ideas and to anyone looking to expand their current business.

The council is especially interested to hear from people wanting to trade in retro clothing, home furnishings, upcycled products, vintage records and homemade arts and crafts, and businesses that are not in direct competition with existing stallholders.

For more information about how you could secure a pitch call the city market office on 01733 454454 or email market@peterborough.gov.uk.

Traders will be given their first four weeks on the market for free but there is limited availability.

Annette Joyce, service director for city services and communications at the council, said: “Many top businesses started out as market stalls - so what’s stopping you from doing the same?

“We want to encourage start-up businesses or new traders to try the market for free with the hope of them signing up for a stall in 2018.

“The council is fully behind the market and we also want to support entrepreneurs and independent businesses in the city and this promotes both.

“So get in touch and you could be selling your goods to the Christmas crowds.”

After the free trial traders would be further supported by a reduction of 20 per cent on their first eight weeks of rent.

The market’s opening hours are 8.30am to 4pm, Tuesday to Saturday.

For more information about the market, visit www.peterborough.gov.uk/citymarket.