Contracts boost performance

Hazardous waste specialists Augean say performance at the firm’s Kings Cliffe plant has been lifted by two major contract successes.

The East Northants Resource Management Facility at Kings Cliffe deals with low level radioactive wastes and naturally occurring radioactive material.

But in a trading update, the firm reveals that the plant has secured two significant contract awards with total revenue of £4 million over the next two years. It says as a result, the site’s performance has improved strongly with positive prospects. Details of the contracts have not been released.

Augean also deals with non-hazardous at its site in Thornhaugh, at Wansford.

The firm has begun a cost reduction programme which it expects to generate annual savings of about £2 million. It says it expects to see profit growth this year.