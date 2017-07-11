Construction poised to start on new gas-fired power plant in Peterborough

Work is about to start on a multi million pound project to build a new power plant in Peterborough.

Energy supplier Centrica is about to begin the construction of a back-up power plant at Peterborough power station.

It will take 15 months to complete the 50MW gas-fired plant, in Storey’s Bar Road, Fengate, which will play a key role in supporting local peaks in demand.

It will be able to go from a cold start to full power in less than two minutes and will produce enough energy to meet the needs of about 50,000 homes.

Work is expected to start on Wednesday and the plant should be in operation by the end of next year.

David Theakstone, generation manager at Peterborough power station, said: “Preparation works at the Peterborough plant have been exciting for us.

“We’re now ready for construction to get underway.

“This fast response plant will help to meet local energy demand, while supporting the changing way electricity is generated.”

The new plant will be made up of five small reciprocating engines.

They will be used mostly on weekdays to meet periods of high demand or to provide back-up power when needed.

About 95 people will be employed on site during construction.

The new plant forms part of a £180 million investment programme into new flexible power facilities across the country.

