Conference to look at farming’s future after Brexit

Opportunities for farming outside the European Union and the challenges facing the next generation of farmers are among the topics being discussed at the annual East of England Farming Conference.

The event will be held at the East of England Showground on November 3 and the conference, which returns for its second year, will highlight post-Brexit options for farmers.

Speakers include CLA deputy president and Cambridgeshire farmer, Tim Breitmeyer and Tenant Farmers Association chief executive, George Dunn.

The conference will look at the challenges and opportunities for young people in farming and how the next generation of farmers can rise to meet them. This is supported with a session on new technologies and innovation in farming.

Organised by the East of England Agricultural Society, the full-day event offers networking opportunities and an exhibition of stands from leading farming and agriculture businesses.

Sponsors include Anglia Farmers, Bayer, Brown & Co, Camgrain, Churchgates, EDGE Careers, Opportunity Peterborough, Roythornes and Trelleborg.

Bookings can be made at www.eoefarmingconference.co.uk