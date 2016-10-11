Concern at growing risk of cyber crime

Computer experts warn that city businesses could be at a bigger risk of cyber crime than previously feared.

The alarm has been sounded following a survey of wifi network security at business parks across Peterborough.

The survey was carried out by Kamarin Computer, in Metro Centre, Welbeck Way, Woodston, jointly with IT security specialists SOPHOS.

They claim that 67 per cent of the networks tested were vulnerable to attack.

Thye say this increased the risk of data breaches for hundreds of businesses.

The survey method used by the team is known as Wifi Biking.

It involves experts cycling round the area collecting information about publicly accessible wifi hotpsots and testing encryption technologies.

George Smith, managing director of Kamarin Computers, said: “It really isn’t a case of ‘if’ our IT security is breached but ‘when.

“We are just keen to shine a light on the challenges facing businesses and to encourage them to make their systems as secure as possible given the proliferaton of criminal hacking.”

It is estimated that last year cyber crime and IT related security breaches cost the UK economy an estimated £27 billion.

Mr Smith says there are five good tips to deterring security breaches.

These include regularly backing up files and keeping a backup off-site, not enabling macros, ensuring caution when opening unsolicited attachments, ensuring staff are fully aware of malicious emails and, finally, splitting up the company network.