Competition to find job creating enterprises to grow in Peterborough

Entrepreneurs with job creating ideas could secure a vital place in a new business nursery in Peterborough.

Space in special incubators are being offered at the Allia Future Business Centre, in London Road, to help nurture growing businesses.

Managers are searching for two to six of the most promising small businesses in the city to benefit from a nine month growth incubator,

Paul Hughes, director of Enterprise Support at Allia, said: “We’re looking for teams of two or more with the potential to grow rapidly and create jobs and opportunities in Peterborough and the surrounding areas.

“Those selected will join a hand-picked group of like-minded entrepreneurs and ventures and will be able to build, develop and consolidate their knowledge, skills and team, with help from our mentors and advisers.”

“We don’t take equity in the business, but entrepreneurs will need to show that they are ready and committed to growing their ventures.

John Bridge, chief executive of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce, which is supporting the incubator venture, said: “This exciting new programme will identify and support the region’s most promising ventures.”

To apply visit at www.seriousimpact.co.uk/incubatepeterborough by September 15. Finalists will be invited to pitch their idea on September 26, where judges will select the winners for the programme.