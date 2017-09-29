Colourful celebrations as Metro Bank opens for business in Peterborough

Customers have been pouring into Peterborough’s new banking arrival, the Metro Bank, which opened for business today.

The Metro Bank has invested £3 million transforming the three-storey building in Long Causeway, into its 50th UK store.

Metro Bank counter.

The bank was declared open by the Mayor of Peterborough Councillor John Fox at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, surrounded by stilt-walkers, balloons, live music and the Metro Bank’s mascot.

Cllr Fox was accompanied by the Mayoress of Peterborough Cllr Judy Fox and the leader of Peterborough City Council Cllr John Holdich and businessman Iain Crighton, of Peterborough Chamber of Commerce.

The new branch, which will be open seven days week, has created 25 jobs. Metro Bank was founded in 2010 and was the first new bank to open in the UK for more than 100 years.

Iain Kirkpatrick, managing director retail for Metro Bank, said: “We have chosen to come to Peterborough because it is a thriving city.

Metro Bank Peterborough's safety deposit boxes.

“It has a triving business community and has big ambitions to bring investment to the community and we think we can be part of that.

“When you look at the retail customers here, the small business customers and the larger retail customers we think it is another city that is underbanked and let down by its exising banks and we have come to bring the revolution and better services for customers.

“I think queues are a thing of the past with Metro Bank we will resources our stores in such a way that we don’t keep people waiting.

“The Metro Bank is all about making things better for customers.

“We think there is an oppoortunity to give customers a better service.”

He said this ranged from its seven days a week opening hours, ensuring customers who drop into open accounts leave with all they need to operate that account, a non-commision charging coin counter to toilets, baby hanging facilities, making pet dogs welcome.