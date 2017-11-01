Coffee giant to create 10 jobs with new Peterborough store

A coffee chain is creating 10 jobs with the opening of a new outlet in Peterborough.

Starbuck is opening a new branch in Crowland Road tomorrow and which will be operated by licensee partner Euro Garages.

To mark the occasion, free Tall beverage vouchers will be distributed in the area from tomorrow through to November 5.

Mo Tayab, Starbucks brand manager, Euro Garages, said: “We can’t wait to open the doors of our new store on Thursday, especially as this marks the start of our highly-anticipated Christmas menu returning for the festive season.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers and meeting new faces, as well as building a connection within the community of our neighbouring retailers.”

On the opening day, Starbucks will launch its Christmas food and drink menu, featuring the new Festive Cold Brew, which combines Starbucks cold brew blend with Christmas-spiced notes, and finished with orange and cranberry pieces.

Starbucks limited-edition espresso classics will also be back for the festive period, offering the choice of the Gingerbread Latte, Toffee Nut Latte, Eggnog Latte and Fudge Hot Chocolate.

The store will be open Monday to Friday from 6am to 8pm and Saturdays from 7.30am to 8pm and from 8am to 8pm on Sundays.