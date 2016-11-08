Co-op invests £550,000 in new Peterborough store that will create 15 jobs

A new food store is about to open in Peterborough creating 15 jobs.

The Co-op has invested about £550,000 in the construction of its new store in Oundle Road.

The investment breathes new life into a former vacant site and will see a focus on fresh, healthy foods and meal ideas, with Costa coffee, an in-store bakery and food-to-go.

The new store will bring a funding boost to Peterborough community groups through the Co-op’s new Membership scheme.

Co-op members get a five per cent reward on purchases of its own-branded products and services, with a further one per cent going local causes and groups to make a difference in the community – groups set to initially benefit include: the Rainbow Pre-School, Peterborough, Werrington Girl Guides and the Werrington Community Association.

In addition, as part of launch day plans on Thursday , a £1,000 donation will be presented to the Orton Woodland Walk project.

The community retailer has also appointed a Community Pioneer, Karen Scott, who is a member of the food store team working to foster involvement in community activities, from local fundraising to working with charities, schools and voluntary organisations to contribute to local life.

Store manager Graham Arthur said: “We are delighted to have made such a significant investment in Peterborough, opening the Co-op’s newest food store is an exciting time for the whole team - our aim is to establish the store as a local hub and we are looking forward to serving the community.

“The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum – delivering a compelling, convenient and co-operative experience for our members and customers.

“Our return to the ‘clover leaf’ design logo – first used in the 1960s - links to a time when people really understood how they could be co-owners and members of their Co-op, and how a strong Co-op could help to create strong communities.

“And, what better way than to give back to communities as a reward for shopping with us.

“Our members have an opportunity to make a difference locally simply by using their card when they shop with us and provide much needed funding for organisations who contribute to improving local life.”