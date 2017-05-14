Clothing manufacturer agrees five year lease on offices at Warmington

A clothing designer and maker has just acquired new offices near Peterborough.

The Tango Group International Sales, which designs and manufactures clothing and accessories, has agreed a five year lease at The Loft at Rectory Farm offices in Warmington. The company will pay an annual rent of £18,250 on the 1,825 sq ft premises. The letting has been overseen by commercial agents Savills of Peterborough.

Jehanzeb Karim Paracha, director, said: “We have moved our entire office to Warmington to cut costs.

“Brexit has had a bad impact on our business.

“We are certainly not creating any new jobs but are filling or have filled a couple of vacant positions.

“We have about eight people in our office.”

Sam Major, surveyor in the business space agency team said: “Providing premium often heritage buildings in a picturesque location, Warmington offers occupiers an alternative to Peterborough where business space is increasingly limited.

“We are very pleased to have completed this latest deal to Tango Group and have already received significant interest in the remaining space in the village.”

Savills say Warmington is becoming increasingly popular with occupiers looking for high quality business accommodation at a reasonable price.

Savills is currently marketing 1,075 sq ft of quality rural offices on the first floor of Eaglethorpe Barnes, on behalf of Elton Estates.