The number of people claiming Jobseeker’s Allowance in Peterborough fell last month with a number of companies recruiting new staff.

The number of claimants fell to 1,130 in May - down by 370 people on the same time last year and a fall of 45 people compared to April.

A Department of Work and Pensions spokesman said several companies were recruiting in Peterborough including the taxi firm Addison Lee, ABAX and RSA.

The figures have been released by the Department of Work and Pensions.