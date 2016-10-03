Chemicals manufacturer to create up to 20 jobs in Peterborough

Jobs are to be created at a Peterborough-based chemicals manufacturer.

Safapac, in Stapledon Road, which currently employs 50 people, is recruiting for up to 20 staff to meet growing demand for its products and services.

Barry Cornett, managing director of Safapac.

The company, which celebrates its 10 anniversary this month, is looking for packing line leaders, manufacturing operatives, maintenance engineers, maintenance technicians, warehouse operatives, an engineering manager and a finance clerk.

Managing director Barry Cornett said: “Safapac is prospering and rapidly expanding, so we are urgently looking to fill a range of positions across different areas of the business.

He added: Some of these require certain skill sets and experience but there are opportunities for younger people too.

“If you are enthusiastic, ambitious and quick to learn then we want to hear from you.”

Last year, the firm invested £400,000 to install new equipment that allowed it to increase the volumes of its herbicides suspension products from just over four million litres a year to seven million litres.

Successful applicants for the new jobs will benefit from the company’s training and development programme.

Safapac is partnering with Peterborough-based recruitment firm City Resource in its recruitment drive.

To view details of the roles available and apply visit www.cityresourceltd.co.uk

Those interested can also send their CVs to Safapac’s HR director Caroline Rees for review via caroline.rees@safapac.co.uk.

Related:

Agro-chemical maker in Peterborough completes job-creating £400k investment