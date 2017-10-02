Celebrations as Peterborough company eyes national awards final

Staff at a Peterborough publishing house are celebrating after being shortlisted for four prestigious industry awards.

Veterinary communications company Veterinary Business Development, of Staniland Way, Werrington, has secured a place in the finals of the Professional Publishers Association Digital Awards.

Veterinary Business Development operates the weekly news journal Veterinary Times and online offerings including vettimes.co.uk.

Its sales team [display and recruitment] has been nominated for the digital commercial team of the year, and the company has been included in the Digital Publisher of the Year Business Media category.

Digital manager Sean Mitchell is up for the Digital Leadership Award. Digital marketing manager Hamzah Malik is in line for the Digital Marketer of the Year title.

Display sales manager Ian Morris said: “This is an outstanding achievement and shows how far as a business we have come in the last couple of years.

“Congratulations to everyone involved and fingers crossed for the awards.”