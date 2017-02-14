Celebrate Valentine’s with a FREE Subway at Peterborough branches today

If you’re hungry today and not got a three-course meal dinner-date lined-up tonight, you can head along to Subway and feel the love with a FREE sub.

All branches in Peterborough, with the exception of the 343 Lincoln Road store, are offering customers a FREE 6-inch sub when they buy a large drink.

The ‘Customer Appreciation Day’ runs from 11am to 7pm today only, Tuesday February 14.

A large drink counts as a 500ml bottles or a large dispensed drink, costing around £1.50 depending on choice and giving you a free 6-inch sub.