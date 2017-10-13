CCTV released after man ‘runs off’ from Peterborough restaurant without paying dinner bill

CCTV has been released after a man left a Peterborough city centre restaurant without paying his bill.
The incident took place last night, Thursday October 12, at The Beehive, Albert Place, Peterborough.
A spokesman for The Beehive said: “Do you know this man? He visited us for dinner last night with a little boy and proceeded to run off without paying his bill!”
If you are the man pictured or you know him, please contact The Beehive immediately.
