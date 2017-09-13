Care provider creates 50 jobs with move into Peterborough

A national care provider has created 50 jobs with a move into Peterborough.

Helping Hands has opened an office in Cowgate, in Peterborough, from where it will provide live-in and hourly care services for its customers.

Tessa Hilton, branch manager of Helping Hands, in Peterborough.

Tessa Hilton, branch manager, said: “I’m delighted with the carers in my team - they’ve been selected because of their caring personalities as well as their skills.

“Our service offers a full continuum of care, from half-hour visits to supporting full time live-in carers.”

The new branch will offer fully-trained care specialists, providing care support to adults of all ages through hourly visiting and live-in care.

This includes companionship, cooking and cleaning, and personal care, as well as condition-led care support, clinical, palliative, and respite and emergency care.

Helping Hands, which was created in 1989, has 55 branches nationwide and the opening of the Peterborough branch is part of the company’s plans for further expansion.

Helping Hands decision to move into Peterborough is the latest in a number of boosts for employment in Peterborough.

It comes in the wake of a stream of jobs announcements from companies that are looking to recruit more staff. Over the last few days, Smart Garden Products, of Hampton, and Hotel Chocolat, in Peterborough’s Queensgate shopping centre, have been recruiting staff.

New Department for Work and Pensions figures show the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits fell to 1,775 people last month - down 20 on the previous month. The number of claimants aged 18 to 25 fell by 25 last month to 425 people - a fall of 5.6 per cent.

Minister for Employment, Damian Hinds, said: “The strength of the economy is helping people of all ages find work. In the East of England the unemployment rate is 3.8 per cent - below the national rate of 4.3 per cent.”