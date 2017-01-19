Care company in Peterborough is poised to create 20 jobs

A local care company based in Peterborough that specialises in care at home for older people is set to create 20 jobs.

Home Instead Senior Care, in Swan Court, in Cygnet Park, Hampton, has unveiled plans to grow its team over the next 12 months in a bid to cope with growing demand for its services.

The announcement comes as the company celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Director, Amy Kennedy, said: “I feel we have become a well-established business in the Peterborough area, after being based here for five years now.

“I’m extremely proud of our reputation in the local community, which has seen us achieve consistent ‘good’ ratings from CQC, the care sector’s watchdog.

“We are also now a sizeable employer in Peterborough with over 70 permanent members of staff on our books.”

She said the next five years were set to be exciting ones for the company as it prepares to invest in the office team and look to technological advancements to help enhance its range of services.

The firm has just started to trial a live web chat service for people either looking for work or wanting to enquire about care service for friends and family.

Amy added: “Social care is currently going through a significant period of change and growth, leading to a broader range of improved job opportunities in the sector.

She added: “ Although our caregivers come from a hugely varied background, the one thing they have in common is that they all have a real passion for helping others and genuinely caring for people in our local communities.”