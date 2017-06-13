Cab company gives lift to Peterborough events centre

A leading Peterborough taxi firm has just signed a year long sponsorship deal with the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

City Cabs, regarded as one of Peterborough’s oldest and most successful taxi companies, has agreed the deal and will get its owns exclusive rank at the venue.

Amjaid Ali, director of City Cabs, said: “I believe passionately in local companies working together and supporting each other to help grow Peterborough’s business economy, so for me this is so much more than just a sponsorship.

“This deal cements our dedication to an iconic events venue that is woven into the fabric of our hometown.

“City Cabs has been in Peterborough for more than 30 years so partnering with the East of England Arena and Events Centre feels very natural indeed. We are both delighted and very excited.”

The partnership means a financial investment for the venue, which hosts a diverse range of events, including the Equifest horse show and Just Dogs Live.

Ian Strange, the venue’s commercial manager, said: “City Cabs is a staple local brand and one that is synonymous with trust, making it a perfect partner for the East of England Arena and Events Centre.

“I’d like to say a big thanks to Amjaid, we are looking forward to working with him and the rest of the City Cabs team.”