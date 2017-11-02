Business park revamp aims to bring national companies to Peterborough

A major revamp is about to start on a prestigious business park in Peterborough.

The year long refubishment is to take place at the 350,000 sq ft Lynch Wood Park, which is currently home to Tata, RSA and Kidney Research.

Work has also started to find occupiers for a number of suites ranging in size from 3,000 sq ft to 50,000 sq ft and that are available at rents of £17 per sq ft.

When the refurbishment is complete, the park will include a gym, new restaurant and conference facilities. The revamp is being carried out by FI Real Estate Management, which has appointed Savills jointly with Cushman & Wakefield to let the office space.

David Thwaites, senior asset manager at FI Real Estate, said: “We are committed to undertaking a significant investment programme which will result in providing ‘best in class’ office accommodation within Peterborough which will appeal to both regional and national occupiers.”

William Rose, director of business space at Savills Peterborough, said: “Lynch Wood Park offers high quality office accommodation in an ideal HQ location, perfect for businesses looking for central and cost effective space.

“The park, which specialises in creating a community and encouraging a holistic and collaborative approach amongst its occupiers has already attracted significant interest from firms looking to take advantage of this unique commercial setting.”