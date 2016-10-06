Business flair helps Nurun achieve dream

A former star of TV’s The Apprentice is following her fashion dreams by opening her first store - with the words of Lord Sugar still ringing in her ears.

Nurun Ahmed will open Fusion Flair in the Westgate Arcade later this month, two years after first appearing on the hit BBC reality TV show - won last year by Peterborough plumbing boss Joseph Valente.

The Apprentice winner Joseph Valente at Impragas with his sponsored football team Malborne UnitedThe Apprentice winner Joseph Valente at Impragas with his sponsored football team Malborne FC EMN-151222-140406009

Nurun said the opening of the new city centre store was the culmination of years of hard work.

She said: “I have always wanted a successful business in Peterborough. Three years ago I made a giant leap and started a small stall at Peterborough market selling scarves - that has now expanded. “I never gave up on my dream to go into the High Street,”

Nurun said the new store would be a mix of ethnic goods, gifts and fashion.

She said: “It is something a bit different, which there is not a lot of in Peterborough at the moment.

“It is different and quirky, and no-one else has that mix here.

“I will be keeping my market stall open - it has a great base of loyal customers, and has a different product offering to my new shop.

“I would not be able to do what I’m doing without the market.

“It is also a very sentimental thing - it was by first business, so it means a lot.”

While Nurun did not reach the final of the show - which starts its latest series on BBC 1 at 9pm tonight - she said the lessons she learned while on The Apprentice had stayed with her, and helped her.

She said: “The process on The Apprentice is such a learning curve. You spend a lot of time with the people, and you pick up a lot of skills from others. You are there to observe, and meet people. When you are in the board room, you listen to what Lord Sugar says about the other candidates.

“I remember Lord Sugar saying my business was a great local business, and that made be more determined.

“The experience is something that will stay with me for the rest of my life.

“I still speak to some of the other candidates on social media - people like Dan, James, Mark (who won the series.)

“I keep in touch with Joseph (Valente) as well - he is extremely busy this year.

“It is a shame we don’t have a candidate from Peterborough on this year’s show, but I will definitely be watching.

“There are no candidates who are standing out before episode one, but it will be very interesting to see how it goes. I have heard it is one of the most difficult series yet.”

Nurun will donate a percentage of her annual profits made at the new store to charity Anna’s Hope - a leading children’s brain tumour charity in the east of England.

For more information about the store, visit www.fusionflair.co.uk