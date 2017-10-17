Business booming for Deliveroo in Peterborough as more riders desperately needed at £9.50 per hour

Delivery company Deliveroo is recruiting more riders in Peterborough as business is booming in the city.

In the past eight months Deliveroo orders, delivering restaurant and takeaway food and drink to people’s homes and offices in Peterborough, have increased by 67%.

Deliveroo

The increase in orders means that Deliveroo is now looking for more riders in the city, earning, on average, £9.50 per hour. Current riders who successfully refer someone new to Deliveroo in Peterborough will receive up to £250.

Dan Warne, UK Managing Director, Deliveroo said: “Everyone here at Deliveroo is delighted that our fast growth in Peterborough means customers have more choice, restaurants are able to increase their revenue and riders have opportunity to choose well-paid, flexible work.

“Deliveroo’s fundraising will mean greater growth and new innovations. More restaurants will be able to deliver their food direct to people’s homes or offices and there will be more work available for people who want to be riders and fit their work around their life rather than trying to fit life around their work.

“Now, right across Peterborough we are looking for more riders to join us as we grow, so we can deliver even more amazing food to our brilliant customers.”

Lauren from Posh Fish & Chips at The Beehive in Peterborough said: “Deliveroo coming to Peterborough is a great way of allowing people to enjoy food from different restaurants in the comfort of their home. Our partnership is going really well, it’s fantastic that we can now reach even more customers, both old and new.”

To find out more and to apply for a role click here.