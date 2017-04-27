British Sugar vows development of Peterborough head office site will be for benefit of residents

Multi-million pound plans have been drawn up for the construction of a supermarket and homes on the British Sugar offices in Peterborough.

The venture involves the demolition of the current British Sugar UK head office, in Oundle Road, Woodston, which employs more than 200 staff.

It is proposed to replace the buildings with a foodstore plus associated car parking and landscaping and 70 homes.

It is not yet clear which retailer would occupy the foodstore.

Bosses of British Sugar have vowed that the development will seek to benefit local residents.

A request for a screening opinion has been made to Peterborough City Council ahead of the formal submission of a planning application.

British Sugar has promised to hold a public exhibition to explain its proposals to residents in the area before asking the local authority for approval for the development.

Catharine Uglow, director of organisational effectiveness at British Sugar, said: “British Sugar is committed to securing the regeneration of the existing office site for the benefit of the local community and the City of Peterborough.

“A screening opinion has recently been submitted to Peterborough City Council to ascertain whether an Environmental Impact Assessment will be required as part of the documentation to supplement a planning application.

“Prior to the submission of the planning application, we propose to hold a public exhibition which will inform the local residents and businesses on our proposed development.

“We will also be inviting their feedback at this time.”

British Sugar is currently in the process of relocating its head office to a new site in Peterborough.

Ms Uglow said: “Planning permission was obtained for a new head office building to be constructed at Cygnet Park, Hampton, in December 2016.

“The new office accommodation will meet the future requirements of British Sugar and a number of other ABF businesses currently located at the company’s existing site on Sugar Way.”