Brewery in Peterborough toasts a new round of awards success

A Peterborough brewery is celebrating a double awards success

Oakham Ales, of Maxwell Road, has seen its Green Devil IPA take top honours with a gold in the Cask Strong Bitters and Pale Ales at the SIBA East Independent Beer Awards, held in Wisbech.

The same beer also secured bronze in the Overall Champion of the Cask Competition and will go on to represent the Eastern Region at the SIBA national competition in Liverpool in March.

Adrian Posnett, managing director, said: "Green Devil continues to be an outstanding beer in an ever-growing market and we are more than happy to be taking part in the SIBA national competition once again.

"It is a prestigious event and all the finalists are fantastic examples of what can be achieved.

He added: "We've had another great year at Oakham so far, with more stockists and a wider range of our beers and ciders on the shelves.

"We are looking forward to continuing our expansion and hope the final quarter of 2017 brings us more good news and reasons to celebrate."

Green Devil, at 6pc ABV, has already taken national honours and won the coveted title of Champion Cask Ale for two years running at the International Brewing Awards.

The ale has also joined the Wetherspoon range of craft beers and is available at 900 of the chain’s outlets in 500ml bottles.

Related:

Peterborough brewery secures new canned drinks deal with Marks & Spencer