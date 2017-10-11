Brand specialist’s warning to Peterborough’s food and drink sector leaders

The importance of brand purity was the core message to a record-sized audience at a Peterborough law firm’s gathering of leaders of the region’s food sector.

About 115 people turned out to hear Andy Macdonald, managing director of intellectual property specialist Coregeo, outline the work that turned Pink Lady apples and Tenderstem broccoli into some of the best known brands in the fresh produce market.

Some of the audience at Roythornes' food and drink sector gathering.

He said when Coregeo first launched its campaign in 1992, Pink Lady apples were selling at 500 cartons a year. That figure now stands at five million cartons a year.

The average price of a kilo of apples is £1.94 but a kilo of Pink Lady apples sells for £3.07

Tenderstem broccoli sold at 500 tonnes a year in 2004 but 10,000 tonnes a year are sold.

Mr Macdonald warned the audience at the Roythornes’ food and drink sector event at Peterborough’s KingsGate Conference Centre: “Brand protection is essential.

“We have a constant watch for any products that can seem to be messing with our intellectual property. You can’t rest on your laurels.”

He outlined 10 points for creating a successful fresh produce brand.

He said a quality brand gave customers confidence and reinforced a sense that they would never have a bad experience. Customers are also prepared to pay more for the product.