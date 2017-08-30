Big turnout expected for planning and development conference in Peterborough

More than 100 development professionals are expected to attend a major planning conference in Peterborough.

The event will feature a number of well known personalities in the planning and development sector.

The conference has been organised by Roythornes Solicitors and consultancy RPS, and will take place at the KingsGate Conference Centre, in Peterborough, on September 21 from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Speakers include Paul G Tucker, QC of Kings Chambers, John Slaughter, director of external affairs at the House Builders Federation, Cameron Austin-Fell and Thomas Ayres of RPS; and consultants from LK2 Architects.

Shruti Trivedi, head of planning and partner at Roythornes, said: “We are delighted to have secured a line-up of top class speakers who will be able to give a real insight into the current state of play in the planning and development sectors from a practitioner’s perspective.

“As well as getting up to speed with happenings in this fast-paced and exciting area, we hope delegates will use the event as an opportunity to expand their networks with other players in the market.”